Lagos aims to build more leaders – Sanwo-Olu

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos State Governor, has said that his administration aims to build leaders through the provision of a platform that allows youths to gain exposure to drive purposeful leadership.

The government made this known during an interactive visit with the first set of finalists of the Lateef Jakande Leadership Academy.

The governor was accompanied by Ajibola Ponnle, commissioner for Establishment, Training, and Pension, Folashade Adefisayo, commissioner of Education, and Folasade Coker, executive secretary for overseeing the academy.

“This project is part of my donation and legacy to give back, not just to Lagos, but the entire country. Nation building is top of our agenda, it is not about how you lead or being a leader, it’s also about how many future leaders you develop to help continue to build that nation,” Sanwo-Olu said.

“We aim to create more leaders and I am extremely pleased with the diversity of the finalists that have been shortlisted,” he said in a statement.

“We searched for the best in class to develop the next generation of leaders and with my interaction with the finalists today, I am excited about what the future holds,” he added.

According to him, through the fellowship has found potential youthful Nigerians, saying he is confident they will become great leaders that will create more opportunities and change the nation.

Read also: NITDA urges inclusion of warranty, after-sales support in SLAs

“We will provide them the platform that will allow them to gain exposure to drive purposeful leadership that will impact our nation!”

The academy, which officially commences in January 2023, is a leadership and mentorship programme of the State Government, with the vision to develop tomorrow’s leaders today for public service and governance in Africa.

The academy received over 3,000 applications, however, after a thorough selection process in line with global best practices, only 36 emerged as finalists to be considered for the 30 fellowship positions available.

The screening process included a computer-based test and a full-day assessment centre which included various exercises such as simulation role plays, competency-based interviews and presentations, based on a case study developed and customised for Lagos State.

Ajibola Ponnle, commissioner for Establishments, Training and Pensions, said the fellows will get the opportunity to participate in discussions with renowned leaders from both the public and private sectors.

Ponnle added that they will learn more about public administration at all levels of governance during their domestic and international policy trips.

The academy was initiated to equip the fellows with the requisite skills to influence public service and instill the ethics and values of purposeful leadership not only through direct leadership coaching, mentoring and on-the-job experience, but a customised public leadership training programme developed in conjunction with Lagos Business School, Oxford University and other notable leadership experts in the country.

The one-year non-partisan and meritocratic fellowship will offer first-hand experience in the process of governance. Fellows will be assigned to and mentored by the Executive Cabinet members and other notable private and public sector leaders.

The fellowship was named after the late Lateef Jakande based on the impact he made in Lagos State, one of which is the education sector. Lagos State established the academy as an institution that will sustain and project its core values and legacy.