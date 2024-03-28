Wema Bank unveils cohort 2 of FGN-Alat digital skillnovation initiative

Wema Bank has launched cohort two of the FGN-ALAT Digital Skillnovation Programme; an initiative spearheaded by the bank in partnership with the Federal Government of Nigeria.

The programme entails the training and equipping of 2,000,000 youths and 1,000,000 MSMEs across Nigeria with advanced, relevant and highly demanded digital skills for sustainable success in today’s digital-driven world.

Over 300,000 youth and business owners have leveraged the platform as a launchpad for their business and career success since the launch of the first cohort in 2023. It featured 100 percent virtual learning sessions through which participants from Nigeria’s 36 states and the federal capital territory (FCT) were provided with self-paced online learning experiences.

With the cohort two set for rollout in the second quarter of 2024, the programme is officially transitioning to physical training sessions, with the curriculum covering key digital skills – software engineering, product management, business analysis, cloud computing and product design, among others.

This phase, according to Wema Bank, would be executed via FGN-ALAT Digital Hubs, to be set up in different states in Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones. This would enable every Nigerian access the benefits of programme regardless of their location.

“These hubs will be equipped with cutting-edge training and incubation facilities ideal for advanced and ultra-modern digital-driven learning, allowing participants to acquire marketable and transferrable digital skills in state-of-the-art learning spaces within their reach and gain a competitive edge in the global digital ecosystem. The FGN-ALAT Digital Hubs will be set up in phases and training will commence accordingly, starting with two states in the first instance: Borno and Anambra states,” the bank said.

According to Tunde Mabawonku, Wema Bank’s executive director, retail and digital business, “By tailoring this programme to suit the needs of both entrepreneurial-minded and professionally inclined Nigerians, we are not just arming SMEs for more efficient business management and growth, we are also equipping Nigeria’s workforce for increased productivity.”