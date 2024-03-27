113 women win millions in Wema Bank 5 for 5 Promo

No fewer than 113 women across Nigeria received cash rewards worth millions of naira in the 8th monthly draw under the Wema Bank 5 for 5 Promo Season 3 which held on March 24, in Benin, the Edo State capital, recently.

The 5 for 5 Promo is a reward plan designed by Wema Bank to support Nigerians with monetary rewards for their personal and business use. The Season 3, which launched in July 2023, set out to disburse a total of N9 million monthly to 120 active and transacting customers in monthly draws spanning 10 months.

In alignment with the ongoing women’s month, the bank went steps further from hosting the 2024 International Women’s Day event in Nigeria to allocating N7,250,000 (95 percent) of the N9 million cash prize stipulated for the 8th draw, to women in March.

The sum was distributed to over 100 women in cash prizes ranging from N25k to N1m each, in what the management of Wema Bank says solidified its position as the bank of choice for women.

Ayodele Olojede, Wema Bank’s divisional head, Retail and SME, spoke on the 8th draw and the bank’s motive in skewing the wins towards the women: “We cannot overemphasise our deep-rooted commitment to being a support system for women; so we naturally went above and beyond this women’s month. Through a plethora of solutions championed especially through our female-focused proposition, SARA by Wema, we have created an unforgettable experience for our women, crowning it with the 5 for 5 Promo Women’s Special.

We’ve consistently empowered women with transformative experiences and resources all through this month and as Nigeria’s most innovative bank, it’s only fitting that we wrap up the women’s month on a financial note”, she said.

Speaking further, Olojede said, “As usual, the Promo selection process was supervised by relevant regulatory authorities, so you can rest assured that we were deliberate in maintaining the random selection system while streamlining our focus to capture more women in the spirit of women empowerment and inspiring inclusion.”