Wema Bank partners Coursera to upgrade employees’ knowledge

Wema Bank has taken a step further in its bid to deliver quality service to her customers. The bank recently partnered with “Coursera” which specialises in online courses and trainings, to offer free courses to members of staff. This is to enable an increase in staff capacity to keep up with modern day work practices and knowledge.

According to the bank, with the ravaging corona virus, it is important that the employees of the bank key into the opportunity to learn relevant and practicable skills online to boost their competitive advantage and improve the ease and efficiency of innovative methods of working.

“We are constantly looking for opportunities to upscale our operations and one of the means identified was to empower our staff with relevant online trainings and courses, which will break the boundaries of the norm and elevate the ways things are done,” said Ololade Ogungbenro, chief human resources officer of Wema Bank, in a statement.

Also, Funmilayo Falola, the bank’s head of brands and marketing communication, said that “it’s going to be an exciting time for Wema Bank staff as they embark on this journey of self-development and knowledge acquisition which will be used in providing innovative solutions geared towards delivering impeccable services to customers”.