Wellness healthcare set to launch online pharma market place

Wellness Healthcare Group is set to launch Pharmacentre, the first online marketplace for pharma commerce.

Pharmacentre is a B2B business to business and B2C business to customer software Platform.

In a statement to journalists over the weekend, the company said the Pharmacentre launch event is scheduled to hold on Wednesday, 20th of April 2022 at Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja.

Wellness healthcare Group is a leading Nigerian Healthcare Service Provider. She is passionate about delivering quality healthcare and improving healthcare delivery.

They do this through affordable and seamless services, and this impacts the promotion of general well-being in Africa.

For over a decade, the organization has risen to the task of becoming Africa’s leading provider of healthcare and wellness products and services.

Adetutu Afolabi, managing director/ chief executive officer, said Pharmacentre is a B2B and B2C Software Platform created by Wellness Medical Distribution.

Afolabi stressed that the software is created to leverage technology in the distribution of medical supplies, pharmaceutical products, laboratory test kits, and reagents to hospitals, pharmacies, laboratories, patent medicine stores, and individuals at competitive prices, with a framework to make life easy for everyone in the health sector and the world at large.

According to her, “It is a multi-vendor, integrative pharma commerce platform for pharmaceutical logistics uniting pharmacies, distributors, wholesalers, retailers, and end-users.

“Its mission is to ease the supply chain and bottlenecks that typify access to Pharma products.

“Wellness Medical Distribution is calling on all Pharma merchants to come together and collaborate with her to create a new experience with pharma commerce”.