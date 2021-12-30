We’ll clean up Aba, says commissioner

Aba residents would henceforth experience timely disposal of refuse from refuse buckets in the commercial city, Sam Nwogu, commissioner for Environment , Abia state, has promised.

He stated that the era of having refuse buckets in the city filled to overflowing and causing traffic jams, would no longer be allowed in Aba.

Nwogu, who made the promise during an interaction with the Newsmen in Aba, explained that the team Governor Okezie Ikpeazu asked him to lead has cleaned Aba up, noting that the residents would celebrate their Christmas and New Year in a clean city.

“We have cleaned up the city apart from the Faulks Road area, which we started work on last night, but will complete this night alongside Tonimas area.

“We could not finish these areas last night, because of the heavy traffic of people leaving the city, but we will go back this night to finish the clearance.

“The governor asked us to take over from the former team managing Aba refuse disposal and we have been able to tidy up most parts of the city now.

“We are going back to the drawing board to come out with a more concrete plan of how we will be collecting the refuse from individual homes and shops and desilting of drains and handling of the dumps.

“These are the areas we would want to critically look at. I want to promise you that you will not see refuse heaps left over for two or three days in Aba again”, Nwogu said.

Ikpeazu had sacked, Rowland Nwakamma, deputy general manager, Abia State Environmental Protection Agency (ASEPA), in charge of Aba, for incompetence.

Ikpeazu, however, gave Nwogu, the Environment Commissioner charge over ASEPA operations in managing refuse in Aba, which charge had resulted in the cleaning up of the city within 48 hours.