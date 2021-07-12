NBplc donates waste bins to Abia environmental agency

Nigerian Breweries Plc, one of Nigeria’s leading brewing firms, has donated five units of 16’’X 8’’and 53’’ deep waste bins to the Abia State Environmental Protection Agency (ASEPA) to help the agency manage waste in the state.

Abbey Ajayi, brewery manager, Aba plant of NBplc, made the donation on behalf of the company to a state government delegation led by Chris Ezem, secretary to Abia State government, at the Aba brewery.

Ajayi acknowledged that protecting the environment is a top priority on the agenda of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, which informed the commitment of NBplc to ensuring that the state succeeds in maintaining a green and clean environment.

He stressed that the commitment is not only evident in donations like this, but also in the way the company’s business has prioritized sustainability in its operations.

He stated that NB will remain committed (through its Brew a Better World Sustainability agenda) to support the state government, by investing in well-organized waste disposal and recycling activities, functional wastewater treatment plants, as well as responsible water resource management.

Chris Ezem, secretary to Abia State government thanked Nigerian Breweries for the donation, which he described as another testament to the company’s determination to remain a strategic partner to the state.

He recalled the company’s past financial support to the state government, during the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, as well as its consistent contribution to the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

For Eze Okwulehie, general manager, ASEPA, NBplc, has shown consistency in maintaining global standards for environmental management.

He noted that his agency’s inspection of Nigerian Brewery’s operations, conducted recently confirmed the company’s adherence to very high compliance and environmental standards in all its processes and operations.

Over the last few years, Nigerian Breweries has embarked on social investment initiatives that cut across critical areas, such as education, health and provision of pipe-borne water.

The investments include donation of educational infrastructure to schools in the state, supporting communities with access to potable water and primary health care, as well as sponsoring sports development in the state.

These projects lend credibility to NB plc’s resolve to grow with the communities where they operate, in line with its Brew a Better World sustainability agenda.