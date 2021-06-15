International Breweries invests N11.5m to refurbish laboratory in Osun

International Breweries Plc (IBPLC), makers of Trophy, Hero, and Budweiser premium lagers, has invested N11.5 million in refurbishing and equipping a science laboratory in Community Grammar School in Esa Odo, Osun State.

This was aimed at nurturing youths towards embracing Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education in addition to promoting the industrialisation agenda of the State and Federal Governments.

Apart from the refurbishment, the N11.5 million was used in purchasing 41 measuring cylinders, 30 retort stands, 19 tripod stands, 20 test tube holders, 15 pulley systems, 15 G-clamps, four packs of Bunsen burners, 10 pieces each of thermometers, galvanometers, anemometers, and potentiometers, 75 pieces of lens and mirror, 20 pendulum bulbs, 15 meter rules, and one pack of optical bench among others.

IBPLC also replaced roofing sheets, roof timbers, ceiling boards, old chairs, faulty doors, shelves, floor cabinets, tables, laboratory stand and repairing cracked walls, floor tiling, among others. It also replaced an overhead tank, a water pump, as well as school signage and directional signs.

Speaking at an event to donate the equipped lab to the school, Woye Abiodun, the school principal, who appreciated International Breweries for the gesture, said the science laboratory had not been in good shape and lacked the essential equipment in the past.

“We have a newly refurbished and fully-equipped laboratory, and we cannot but commend the good work done by the company for the educational development of our students,” Abiodun said.

Emmanuel Onabanjo, plant manager of International Breweries, said that beyond creating an enabling environment for students to enhance their knowledge in science, the laboratory is in line with IBPLC’s commitment to the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that focuses on quality education and speaks to industry, innovation and infrastructure development.

According to him, the laboratory will cater for the learning needs of about 400 students as well as the upcoming generation.

“The development and advancement we have witnessed in the field of science would not have been possible without the availability of state-of-the-art laboratories to serve as research centres for training science students in order to enable them develop interest in scientific research and form the next generation of tech innovators and scientists,” Onabanjo said.

Folorunso Oladoyin, Osun State commissioner for education, said the laboratory will complement the efforts of the State Government in providing science laboratories in secondary schools in the state.

“This corporate social responsibility project is geared towards developing meaningful youths that are capable of becoming resourceful citizens that can transform the economy of the state, and Nigeria as a whole. The intervention underscores the fact that IBPLC is not only interested in making profit but also serves as a responsible citizen,” Oladoyin said.

Julius Adeniran, the Ejemu Oje of Esa Odo, said the project has granted the children of Esa Odo access to equipment they need to update their knowledge in science.