Welcome2Africa partners Zenith Carex to expand maritime ecosystem

Determined to strengthen international trade in Nigeria, Welcome2Africa International and Zenith Carex International Limited, have entered into a partnership for the purpose of hosting the maiden Nigeria Seaports Investment Forum 2022 (NSIF2022).

The forum will be held on September 28 and 29 in Lagos and it will provide an opportunity to address seaport issues and improve imports and export in Nigeria, according to the organisers.

The forum, titled, ‘Repositioning Nigeria’s Seaports for Investment and Trade Attractiveness,’ will address major bottlenecks such as congestion, technological advancement, infrastructural deficiency, dredging, port equipment, security, logistics, and training.

It will also drive investment into all of Nigeria’s seaports, and cover issues of security, infrastructure, technology, policy, international trade with Europe, and the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).

NSIF2022 partners include the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), the Nigerian Export Promotions Commission (NEPC), the Ministry of Trade and Investment, AFEX, and Oneport365.

Saratu A. Umar, executive secretary/CEO of the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC); Ezra Yakusak, executive director/CEO of the Nigerian Export Promotions Commission (NEPC); Adelana Olamilekan, MD/CEO of Zenith Carex, and Adesoji Adesugba, managing director of the Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) are on the list of the speakers.