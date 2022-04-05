Welcome to April as Nevin, Ojo, others speak at BusinessDay’s PRINVEST

It’s April, the month when BusinessDay will be gathering experts, professionals and sundry stakeholders in the real estate sector for its two-day maiden Property Investment (PRINVEST) conference already slated for April 21 and 22.

Andrew Nevin, Chief Economist at PwC, and Odunayo Ojo, CEO of AUC Property Development Company (UPDC), among other experts in the sector, will be speaking at thePRINVEST.

Nevin, who is coming as the keynote speaker, will be bringing his deep and perceptive knowledge of both local and global economy to bear on his analysis of the Nigerian real estate market as it relates to the theme of the conference, ‘Dream Residential Communities: Closing the Gap’.

Ojo, who has had over two decades sojourn in both local and foreign real estate markets, is a consummate real estate professional that has been involved in property development, asset management, private equity and advisory services for various asset classes including master-planned communities, mixed-use schemes, shopping centres, commercial buildings and hotels.

He will be sharing experience in city developments, the vision, the opportunities and the gaps, providing insights and pointing the way to closing the gaps which abound in such communities in Nigeria.

PRINVEST, already scheduled for April 21 and 22 at Landmark Events Centre, is a 3-pronged event, including Conference, Exhibition and TV Show. It is expected to bring together developers, investors, contractors, suppliers and buyers to showcase and discuss new developments and opportunities in Nigeria’s housing and real estate space, including single family, mixed and multi-family developments across major cities in Nigeria.

Read also: Experts seek financial opportunities for women in real estate sector

The conference, which is already generating significant interest from real estate industry players and sundry stakeholders, will also create a collaborative thought-leadership platform that ignites innovative ideas; generate actionable industry leading data and insight; showcase best-in-class residential and commercial real estate solutions for families, investment, and businesses, among other things.

“We are making a bold statement with this conference that the Nigerian real estate sector is an investment destination, especially at a time like this in Nigeria when other investment instruments have left investors helpless with low yields,” Obiora Onyeaso, General Manager, Conferences at BusinessDay noted.

“At a time when inflation is eroding the value of our local currency almost on daily basis, the only instrument left for Nigerians to hedge inflation is real estate and this is why this conference is a must-attend for all players in this industry for more insights on the right decisions to make,” Onyeaso added.

He noted further that despite macroeconomic headwinds, the Covid-19 pandemic, and other challenges within the real estate space, the sector’s outlook remains bright and positive as operators and stakeholders continue to rethink their approaches and plans.

Onyeaso assured that PRINVEST would take a fresh look at approach to industry’s development, helping to showcase the significant progress being made and broadening engagement on new possibilities opportunities. He disclosed that the conference was designed as a market and a platform that will drive the ‘next big thing’ in the property market.

U.S., Nigeria Celebrate Historic Groundbreaking of New U.S. Consulate General in Lagos

The United States is committed to strengthening the enduring U.S.-Nigeria relationship, investing in the partnership for the benefit of our two nations.

At a historic groundbreaking ceremony highlighting the enduring bilateral friendship and partnership between the United States and Nigeria, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu joined U.S. Ambassador Mary Beth Leonard and U.S. Consul General Claire Pierangelo to officially mark the beginning of construction on a new, modern U.S. Consulate General in Lagos.

Located on a 12.2-acre site in the rapidly developing Eko Atlantic City, the new U.S. Consulate General in Lagos will support diplomatic and commercial relations between the United States and Nigeria and will provide American and Nigerian Consulate employees with a safe, secure, sustainable, and modern workplace.

The $537 million new Consulate construction project will directly benefit the Nigerian people. Throughout the project, an estimated $95 million will be invested in the local economy, and the project will employ approximately 2,500 Nigerian citizens, including engineers, architects, artisans, construction workers, and administrative staff. These workers will have the opportunity to learn new technical skills and safety awareness that will help distinguish them in the local market.

In her remarks at the ceremony, Ambassador Mary Beth Leonard expressed appreciation to the Government of Nigeria and the Lagos State Government for their support.

“Our vision for this remarkable Consulate campus is to create a facility that both honors the vibrant relationship between the United States and Nigeria and communicates the spirit of American democracy, transparency and openness,” Ambassador Leonard said.

“Nigeria and the United States have a long-standing history of people-to-people engagement fostering bridges between our two nations. We look forward to the many accomplishments we will continue to achieve together in the future,” Consul General Claire Pierangelo said.

The new Consulate will provide a modern space for the largest consular operation in Africa, including improved public-facing interview and waiting areas. When completed, it will be the largest U.S. Consulate in the world, demonstrating the importance of the relationship between the United States and Nigeria.

The construction project targets Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Silver Certification ––a globally recognized designation for achievement in high performance, best-in-class, green buildings –– and incorporates many features designed to make the building more sustainable.

Ennead Architects LLP of New York is the design architect, Pernix Federal, LLC of Lombard, Illinois, is the design/build contractor, and EYP, Inc. of Albany, New York, is the architect of record. The construction project will take approximately five years, with completion expected in 2027.