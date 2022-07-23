Web3Ladies launches ‘Work Tool Assistance’ program for community members

Web3ladies unveils its ‘Work Tool Assistance’ program to support over 500 ladies with work tools such as laptops, inverters and internet devices in three years.

“Web3Ladies is seeking to build an ecosystem of empowered ladies in blockchain and we will start by impacting 1 life at a time. We have since the inception of this organization delivered 2 mentorship cohorts and have the 3rd underway,” Oluchi Enebeli, founder of Web3Ladies said in a statement.

She states further that overtime, the three major hindrances women face while transitioning into the tech space are lack of access to a working laptop; lack of access to internet connectivity, and access to stable electricity supply to keep their laptops and internet alive.

Enebeli said that it is also glaring that only a few companies give out these tools as part of their cooperative social responsibility programs in support of women. Hence, the initiative was created as part of the Web3Ladies mission to onboard and empower more ladies in Web3 to further narrow the gender inequality gap by launching the Work-tool support Program.

“Through our community of ladies in the Web3 space, we are on a mission to onboard the next 100,000 ladies with the technicalities to thrive in this space and we will continue to drive this goal till we have bridged the gender equality gap in the ecosystem,” Enebeli stated.

She also took the opportunity to appreciate individual donors like Jennifer Echenim, Ajoke Asunmonu, Oyindamola Abiola, and Oghenenyore Clement Hugbo who alongside herself have contributed to the initial set of worktools on ground.

She equally made a call for sponsorship and partnership via the website and their other social media platforms to join them on this mission, stating that anyone can sponsor at least one work tool for a lady with a minimum of $50 – N30, 000.

Enebeli disclosed further that the larger vision of the initiative is to empower 10,000 ladies with work tools to progress in tech by 2050, leveraging assistance from sponsors, partners and beneficiaries of the programs who will be expected to pay it forward also by sponsoring a lady or more with work tools when they are settled into a financially stable job.