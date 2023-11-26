We will strengthen police capacity – Egbetokun

Olukayode Adeolu Egbetokun, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), on Friday disclosed that the command has concluded arrangements for policemen to undergo training once in a year.

He disclosed this while addressing officers and men of the police force at the Kwara State police command in Ilorin at a working visit to the state, saying “we are paying attention to training, very soon, a program is underway to ensure policemen undergo training once in a year.”

He added that the command desired to have a well positioned police force that will respond to the dynamics of crime in the country and respected by Nigerians.

Egbetokun, noted that Nigeria deserves a professionally competent police force, service driven, rule of law compliant and people friendly.

“We will intensify efforts in training and recruitment to meet the challenges on ground.

“There is hope for the Nigeria police force, we are going to increase the strength of police. Welfare will be improved, apart from salary increment particularly improvement on pension scheme.

“My plan for police pension scheme is to ensure that when you retire, you still get your salary, ” the IG declared.

Egbetokun, assured that all logistics needed by the police to do their job effectively will be provided.

He thanked the state police command operatives for their sacrifices to make Kwara peaceful.

“I am aware of the exploits of tactical units of the command, Divisional Police Officers, and the arrests, convictions and recovery of arms recorded in the state, ” he added.

In his welcome address, the state commissioner of police, Victor Olaiya, requested for provision of Armoured Personnel Carrier, (APC), to enhance the operations of the command.