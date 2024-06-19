We have evidence that UAE is sponsoring crisis in our country – Sudan

The Sudanese government has accused UAE of arming paramilitary forces in the country in the 14 month civil war with evidence of weapon supply documents linked to the Middle East country

Al-Harith Idriss al-Harith Mohamed, Sudan’s UN ambassador, accused the UAE late on Tuesday of arming the Rapid Support Forces(RPF) which has been fighting Sudan’s army since April 2023 and faces accusations of ethnic war crimes, Al Jazeera reported.

Read also: Army deploys 157 troops for peacekeeping in South Sudan

The Sudanese envoy said Khartoum has evidence of the weapons supply and his government will submit a file on UAE actions to the International Criminal Court.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, he said he had urged the council to “walk the extra mile by naming and shaming the United Arab Emirates”.

Read also: Sudan – ‘The land of the Blacks’, and its many troubles

The UAE has however denied the claim saying it’s ludicrous and a way of distracting from more prevalent issues.

At the horseshoe-shaped Security Council table, UAE Ambassador Mohamed Abushahab called Sudan’s charge “ludicrous” and designed to distract from “grave violations that are happening on the ground”.