We are retooling Edo economy with skilled youths – Obaseki

The Edo State government says it is retooling the state’s economy with impactful reforms and skilled youth population that can compete globally.

At an event held to mark the International Youth Day (IYD) in Benin City, the Edo State capital, Godwin Obaseki, the state governor, said his administration would continue to prioritise the needs of youths and harness their energy and innovativeness in the drive to grow the state’s economy and engender sustainable development.

The governor, who was represented by Anthony Okungbowa, the state Head of Service, said Edo State as of today places a high premium on youths.

Read also: Edo 2020: How security operatives foiled Thursday’s attack on Obasekis convoy

“This event captures our desire to keep promoting the wellbeing of Edo youths,” he said at the event themed ‘Youth Engagement for Global Action’.

He noted that this year’s theme calls for deep reflection, as every society is anchored on its youths, stressing that they represent the productive capacity of most nations.

On the need to prioritise the interest of youths in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, “We expect that today’s event will not only be used to appreciate the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the youths but to also draw more attention to the search for COVID-19 vaccine.

“I want to specially thank Edo youths for their contributions toward the progress of Edo State and of course the resilience, courage and uncommon understanding, expressed in their deep-rooted patriotism and unrelenting willpower for self-actualisation in spite of the challenges they face.”

Obaseki noted that creating a safe environment for the youths to express themselves is crucial to building a prosperous society.

The Obaseki-led administration has invested in youth development in the last three years and eight months, findings show. The government has prioritised technical and vocational education leading to the retooling of its Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions.

The Edo Innovation Hub was also established to groom technology startups and equip youths with relevant Information and Communication Technology skills.