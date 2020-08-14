Edo 2020: How security operatives foiled Thursday’s attack on Obaseki’s convoy

Security operatives on Thursday foiled an attack on the convoy of Godwin Obaseki, governor of Edo State and candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the September 19, 2020 governorship election in the state.

The incident occurred in Ward 10, Apana, in Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State, the home area of former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole.

The thugs were reportedly dislodged by a combined team of security personnel and vigilante groups, who repelled their gunshots while Philip Shaibu, the state deputy governor, gave them a hot chase.

Shaibu, in a rare show of bravery, was said to have jumped out of his Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) to challenge the thugs, stunning members of the campaign team including Mike Oghiadomhe, former chief of staff to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan.

The pandemonium caused by the gunshots and the hurling of stones stalled the governor’s convoy temporarily before the Ward-to-Ward campaign trail berthed at Oshiomhole’s corridor at Apana Market Square in Ward 10.

Recall that the PDP campaign council had suspended its Ward-to-Ward rally earlier scheduled for August 10 and 11 in the area due to security reports of planned attack on the governor and the PDP campaign team.

A female police personnel, who was caught recording the footage of the foiled attack, escaped death by the whiskers while a crowd of PDP supporters including women and youths were unmoved despite the hot exchange.

Addressing members of PDP and supporters at Apana Village Square on Thursday afternoon, Obaseki recalled several attempts by Oshiomhole, the former governor of the state, to scuttle his re-election efforts through violent means.

He said the forthcoming poll would determine who will take charge of the levers of power in Edo politics.

The governor vowed not to succumb to the antics of some members of the main opposition party in the state to plunge the state into chaos, which could result in the postponement of the election.