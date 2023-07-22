We are reducing crime in Aba through security patrols, says Police Area Commander

The Aba Area Command of the Nigeria Police has said that the introduction of security patrols has reduced crime and criminality in the commercial city.

The confidence-building patrol is in line with the directive from the Po’ice Headquarters to provide alternative means of preventing crime and criminality in the country, Abubakar Jika, an assistant commissioner of Police and commander, Aba Area Command, said.

Jika, while hosting officials from Centre for Human Rights Advocacy and Wholesome Society (CEHRAWS) on official visit to the command, observed also that the excercise was reviving people’s confidence in the police.

He said that his command was doing it’s best with the little resources at its disposal to ensure that they reduce crime and criminality in Aba to its bearest minimun and solicited for logistics support to enable them police the area well.

He noted that the current police leadership in Abia State under Kenechukwu Onwuemelie, a commissioner of Police (CP) will not tolerate any form of unwholesome behaviour from its men and has put serious mechanisms in place to ensure that Aba is safer.

Jika welcomed the establishment of a “Security Stakeholders Partnership Forum (SSPF)” in Aba, stressing that it will go a long way in making sure that a strong relationship is built between the people and the police.

The Area Commander however, called for support for the police in the area of logistics like vehicles, which has become a serious barrier to the ability of the officers to patrol and secure the city properly.

He reiterated that the police in Aba, under his watch, would always uphold the rule of law and ethics of the profession, which he said has become the order of the day in the command.

Peter Okoye, executive director, CEHRAWS, expressed joy over the changes they have noticed in the command, noting that it has brought good and impactful service across the command.

He commended the pro-active leadership of the Abia State Command, led by Kenechukwu Onwuemelie, who he praised for his efforts in promoting effective policing, devoid of old dirty antics.

He suggested the establishment of a “Security Stakeholders Partnership Forum (SSPF)” in Aba and Abia State, in general, to aid the citizens and the police in ensuring a better society.

“Sir, the Aba Area Command has made a remarkable impact in the persistent fight against crime and insecurity since the inception of your leadership.

“CEHRAWS having known the importance of security as captured in SDG-16 with its 10-target outcomes, and your leading role towards its actualisation including other significant functions of yours in the fight against crime, insecurity, and nation-building.

“Hence, we decided to officially embark on this working visit, to familiarise ourselves with you and also seek realistic ways for collaboration towards the advancement of the fight against crime and insecurity, restoration of the populace confidence in your institution and intensive campaign on inclusive Policing for the entrenchment of a wholesome society”.

One of the major highlights of the visit was the presentation of legal materials to the Aba Area Command, by CEHRAWS and Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre (RULAAC), it’s partners.