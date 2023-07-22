Underground armoured cable thief caught at Lagos airport

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) have disclosed that one of the suspects sighted digging FAAN’s underground armoured cable using digger, shovel and cutlass has been caught and apprehended.

In a statement sent by Abdullahi Yakubu-Funtua, director, Public Affairs & Consumer Protection, FAAN stated that at about 01:35hrs on July 21, 2023, the guards on duty at the Nigeria Airforce headquarters NADC gate halted three cable thieves along the airport road by NADC perimeter fence who were sighted digging the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, (FAAN) underground amoured cable using digger, shovel and cutlass.

Yakubu-Funtua stated that on sighting the guards, l they took to their heels but a guard however opened fire on them, aiming at the shoulder of Usman Musa, one of the suspects.

“Usman Musa , 28years old, a native of Adamawa State, residing at Ijora sustained gunshot wounds. He was subsequently arrested and taken to 661NAFH Ikeja.

“He is presently receiving treatment at General Hospital Oyingbo while his other two accomplices escaped.

Usman Musa will be properly interrogated after he has stabilised.

“The Authority believes that this incident could be a relevant clue to unravelling the theft of the Runway Lighting at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja,” Yakubu-Funtua stated.