Wale Adediran, FMN’s group HR director gets Nigeria’s Order of Merits awards

Wale Adediran, the Group Human Resources Director, Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc (FMN) was recently honoured by President Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR) with the conferment of the National Productivity Order of Merit (NPOM) award at the Banquet Hall, State House, Asokoro, Abuja.

The National Productivity Order of Merit (NPOM) Award is designed to identify, recognize, and reward productive individuals and organizations in both the public and private sectors, for high productivity, hard work, and excellence. Having surpassed the meticulous assessment and independent transparent scrutinization of the National Productivity Centre, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Wale Adediran, was conferred an ‘NPOM’ award.

The NPOM 2022 award ceremony is the 19th edition of the event and it had about 37 highly placed individuals in Nigeria recognized for their invaluable contributions to national growth.

This was in recognition of his over three decades of commitment toward human capital development, productivity across varied touch points, and his patriotic contributions as an upstanding citizen of Nigeria.

“First, I wish to extend my utmost gratitude to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari for conferring this meritorious award on me. I also thank Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc (FMN), for affording me an enabling environment to orchestrate growth across all our value touchpoints. To the National Productivity Centre, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, I say thank you for keeping the NPOM award process transparent and impactful,” Wale Adediran, FMN’s Group Human Resources Director stated.

He therefore expressed his gratitude to the organizers of the awards for their transparency, and most importantly to Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc (FMN) for giving him a platform to champion sustainable change within and outside the organization.

“Development, as we all know is a process, it requires an upward trajectory of growth at all levels and this growth eventually leads to productivity as everyone will begin to see the impact of actions taken. To me, the ability to invest in people so that they would be empowered to impact others is one of the most sustainable structures of development.

“As a renowned Human Resource personnel and Practitioner, I find this award invaluable as it sought to recognize those humane and patriotic activities that seem to have gone unnoticed over the years. I wish to once again appreciate our FMN workforce, as well as their leadership in the Food, Beverage, and Tobacco sector of Nigeria, who have always been committed to productivity and industrial harmony in our businesses and the sector. Finally, I congratulate other awardees and encourage Nigerians across varied industries to strive to be better and be more productive as that is one of the ways we can unanimously deinstitutionalize mediocrity in the Nation,” Adediran concludes.

Sadiq Usman, the Director, Group Strategy and Stakeholder Relations, FMN, stated that having known and worked with Wale for close to a decade, he can say that the award is well deserving. According to him, FMN as a group has always been committed to its people by encouraging a work-life balance.

“The first value represented in our organizational core values (PILOT) is ‘Performance’, which inculcates the habit of productivity within our organization. Therefore, FMN continues to work in synergy with the holistic development of both our internal and external stakeholders driven by our purpose of continuously feeding the Nation every day,” Usman stated.