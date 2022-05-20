Buhari appoints Adeniran as statistician-general

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Adeyemi Adeniran as the substantive statistician-general of the federation and chief executive officer of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS)

The special assistant (media) to the minister of state, budget and national planning, Sufuyan Ojeifo, in a statement, on Friday, said the appointment was with immediate effect.

Adeniran’s appointment followed the demise of the former statistician-general of the federation, Simon Harry, who died on April 13, 2022.

Semiu Adeniran is a professional statistician of repute with a bias for demography and social statistics.

Read also: Buhari silent as Malami, Sylva, others return to work

He has over three decades of statistical hands-on experience garnered from various local and international institutions.

Until his appointment, the new statistician-general of the federation was a director in charge of “demographic and household statistics at the NBS,” the statement said.