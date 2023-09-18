W.TEC graduates 24 girls on IA, electronics, software, others

The Women’s Technology Empowerment Centre (W.TEC) has trained and graduated 24 girls on artificial intelligence, electronics, software innovation and hands-on projects in Lagos.

The annual training tagged, ‘She Creates Camp,’ also exposed the participants who were between the ages of ages 13 and 17 to team building, career-talk sessions, excursions, entrepreneurial skills, and numerous co-curricular activities.

Speaking at the event, executive director of W.TEC. Oreoluwa Lesi described the ‘She Creates Camp’ as a residential science and technology education and mentoring programme designed to teach girls in secondary schools to learn to create useful solutions and technologies for everyday living through the application of engineering and scientific concepts, programming, mobile application development, and digital content development.

Lesi recalled that the camp since its inception over 16 years ago has encouraged a lot of young women to develop interest in studying science and technology related courses in the tertiary institution.

According to her the long-term goal of the camp is to increase the numbers of Nigerian women and girls working in science, technology, engineering, design, and mathematics-related fields, as well as increase the numbers of girls and women using and creating technology for learning, professional, and leadership activities.

On the other hand, she lauded the participants of this year’s edition, saying they all demonstrated high level of commitment throughout the two week learning programme.

Some of the participants who spoke in an interview commended the organisers of the programme for changing their lives through skill acquisition.

They promised to put in good use all that they have learnt during their learning period.