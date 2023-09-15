NDE begins training of 50 Abia youths

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) Abia has flagged off a three-day intensive training for 50 youths in Abia State on Small Stock (Goat) Production Training Scheme (SSGPTS).

Delivering the keynote address of the NDE Director General, Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo, the Abia State NDE Coordinator, Tessy Wachuku, encouraged the participants to give the training the utmost commitment it deserves as Abia State is one out of only eleven states with the FCT selected to run the training.

He expressed the optimism that the training would help close the skills gap that have existed among the unemployed young graduates and school leavers.

Speaking also, the Director, Rural Employment Promotion Department, Edem Duke, who was represented at the ceremony by Chikaodi Okereke, said that the training was geared towards equipping the unemployed youths with innovative skills on Small Stock Goat Production along its value chain which will play a significant role in the socio-economic development of the farming community.

The Head of Department, Rural Employment Promotion Department, NDE Abia, Stella Chukwuekezie in a brief speech, charged the participants to take advantage of the training as opportunities await them in society

Responding on behalf of the participants, Francis Ibenye, thanked the Federal Government and the Directorate for approving the training and for selecting Abia State as one of the few states to run the programme.

He gave their firm promise that they would put in their best during the training and at the end become employers of labour.