Abia will implement good policies through efficient budgeting process – Commissioner

Kingsley Anosike, commissioner for Budget and Planning in Abia State, has reaffirmed the determination of the present administration under the leadership of Governor Alex Otti in the implement of good policies through an effective and efficient budgeting process.

Anosike stated this during an interactive meeting tagged ‘2024 Abia State Budget Citizens Engagement Forum’ held at the International Conference Centre Umuahia.

Read also: Ikpeazu insists that he owes no core civil servant in Abia State

He re-emphasized the commitment of the government to incorporate the ideas and the challenges of the citizens into the 2024 budget process.

Highlight of the meeting was the presentation of the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework by the commissioner, where he explained the purpose of the budget, the backup note of expenditure, budget monetary and implementation, among others.

Read also: Abia State … not zoning, but good governance

In his remarks, the co-chair of Abia OGP non-state actors, Agbomma Ukaobasi thanked the governor for putting up such a gathering as that was the first time such a meeting was being held in the state since its creation.

The meeting had in attendance the Commissioner for Finance, Mike Akpara; Chairman Council of Ndi-Eze, Abia State, HRH Eze Linus Nto Mba, and some prominent traditional rulers; the SSA on budget and planning, Eric Egwuibe; Nigerian Medical Association represented by Abali Isaiah; members of Aba Chambers of commerce, Directors of Ministry of Budget and Planning and Nkechi Ogbuka of the Ministry of Budget and Planning.