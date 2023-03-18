Voters report thug attack, secret changing of polling unit in Lagos

Some electoral violence has been observed as voters has been attacked on Saturday morning as they cast thier votes. Many voters have also reported that INEC moved their polling unit without informing them.

Videos posted by eyewitnesses on social media showed that some of the voters are either being attacked or intimidated by thugs to vote against thier choice of political party.

Chioma Akpotha, a Nigerian actress via her Instagram handle, said she had been attacked by thugs at her polling unit in Lagos.

“They destroyed everything including my car side mirrors. I had to run out.”

Jaypee (@JaypeeGeneral) tweeted at 10:13 AM on Sat, Mar 18, 2023:

Actress Chioma Akpotha has just been attacked by APC thugs at her polling unit in Lagos. #LagosDecides2023 #NigeriaDecides2023.

Actress Chioma Akpotha has just been attacked by APC thugs at her polling unit in Lagos. #LagosDecides2023 #NigeriaDecides2023 pic.twitter.com/3IEOrYVcs5 — Jaypee (@JaypeeGeneral) March 18, 2023

Another incident was also noticed via the the twitter handle of labour Party Lagos that showed a voter whose uncle was attacked.

“Another voter was also attacked at Desa Ibeju Lekki polling unit. They look at people ballot paper”, it itweeted.

It said if you are not voting APC they will beat you and tear your paper. “My uncle bleeding from the incident.”

Read also: Voting disrupted at polling units in Jakande Estate

Attack on voter at Desa Ibeju Lekki polling unit they look at people ballot paper. if you are not voting APC they will beat you and tear your paper a video of my uncle bleeding from the incident pic.twitter.com/Oyzm8aEKjA — Labour Party Lagos State (@LagosLabour) March 18, 2023

Actress Omoni Oboli and vocalist Wake on their paths complained that their polling booths were moved without their knowledge.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Omoni Oboli (@omonioboli)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Waje (@officialwaje)

Meanwhile, authorities have urged Nigerians to call the numbers below in cases of electoral violence requiring military attention:

08034025825

08023190487

09024409000

08033709434