Voting disrupted at polling units in Jakande Estate

Some thugs have disrupted accreditation and voting at several polling units in Jakande Estate, in the Isolo area of Lagos State.

Our correspondent observed that at Polling Unit 018, the louts invaded the school where the polling unit is located with arms, beating voters, and some sustained injuries.

They also stormed PU 006, and the police officer on duty was seen calling for reinforcement.

“The unrest has escalated to PU 007 and the police is helpless. Some of the louts are parading with superbikes, ensuring their plan is executed,” our correspondent said.

The louts were seen moving to PU 008 and PU 10, threatening that Igbos and Labour Party members would not be allowed to vote.