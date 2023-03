Video: One shot as thugs attempt to disrupt election in Lagos

One person attempting to prevent people from casting their votes at Ago Palace Way was shot on Saturday, eyewitnesses said.

“The thug was shot while scaring voters from exercising their civic responsibilities,” the eyewitness said. “People are fighting for their lives. This is absolutely chaotic.”

Residents also released dogs to drive the rest of the thugs out of the environment.

