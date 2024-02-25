Varsity don, Nyitse, backs North- Central Development Commission bill

Mark Nyitse, a lecturer in the Department of Educational Foundations at the Federal University of Kashere in Gombe State, has voiced his support for the Nigerian Senate’s consideration of the North Central Development Commission bill.

The Nigerian Senate recently passed, for a second reading, three separate bills for an Act to establish development commissions for the South-East, South-West, and North-Central geopolitical zones.

Read also: North Central governors vow to end poverty, boost human capital development

The bill for an Act to establish the North-Central Development Commission was sponsored by Musa Sani, representing Niger East, and Abba Morro, who represents Benue South.

The commission, if established, will catalyse the development of the arrays of potential in the North-Central as well as address the gap in infrastructural development of the region.

Read also: Bills for South-East, South-West, North-Central devt commissions scale 2nd reading

Reacting to the development in an exclusive interview with BusinessDay in Jos, Nyitse said: “This is a pivotal moment for our region. The Senate’s attention to our developmental needs is a step in the right direction towards addressing the longstanding challenges facing the North Central states.”

With unwavering dedication to the region’s advancement, Nyitse’s words echoed a sentiment shared by many who yearned for equitable development and opportunities in the North Central states.

Drawing upon his expertise in educational foundations and community development, Dr. Nyitse emphasized the significance of holistic approaches to regional progress.

“Education is the cornerstone of sustainable development. By investing in our educational infrastructure and empowering our youth with quality education, we can unlock the potential of the North-Central geopolitical zone and chart a path towards prosperity.”

Reflecting on the importance of collective action, the Benue-!born university don stated that “It is imperative that we come together as a community, policymakers, educators, business leaders, and citizens to drive forward the agenda for regional development. Our collective efforts hold the key to unlocking the untapped potential of the North-Central states.”

As the North Central Development bill continued its journey through the legislative process, his voice remained a powerful force for change, guiding the way towards a brighter tomorrow for the North-Central geopolitical zone and its people.