Bills for South-East, South-West, North-Central devt commissions scale 2nd reading

The Nigerian Senate has passed, for a second reading, three separate bills for an Act to establish development commissions for the South-East, South-West, and North-Central geopolitical zones.

The Senate passed, last week, the bill for an Act to establish the North-West Development Commission (NWDC).

During plenary on Wednesday, Michael Opeyemi, the Senate leader and senator representing Ekiti-Central, presented the bill for an Act to establish the South-East Development Commission, to act as a catalyst for the development of the commercial potential of the zone and other connected matters, 2024 (HB.626) for concurrence and second reading.

The House of Representatives passed the long-awaited bill in December 2023 after years of agitation and attempts at the National Assembly. It was passed by the 8th Senate but was not received by former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The bill to establish the South-West Development Commission was sponsored by Daniel Justus, a senator representing the Ogun-East Senatorial District. If established, the commission will be charged with the responsibility, among others, to receive and manage funds from the allocation of the federation account, including donations, for the restructuring and rehabilitation of infrastructural damages suffered by the region. It will also tackle ecological, environmental, and other developmental challenges.

Justus disclosed that the commission has a financial implication of N1.5 billion.

Likewise, the bill for an Act to establish the North-Central Development Commission was sponsored by Musa Sani, representing Niger East, and Abba Morro, who represents Benue South.

The commission, if established, will catalyse the development of the arrays of potential in the North-Central as well as address the gap in infrastructural development of the region.

Godswill Akpabio, Senate president, applauded his colleagues for the bills, noting that they were important in ameliorating the sufferings of Nigerians and improving their standard of living.

He noted that the development of any part of Nigeria means the development of the entire country. The bills were put to voice votes, and lawmakers voted that they should be read for the second time.