Varsities implementation of new curriculum September

National Universities Commission
National Universities Commission (NUC)

The National Universities Commission (NUC), says the implementation of the new Core Curriculum Minimum Academic Standards (CCMAS) in universities will commence in September.

The curriculum is aimed at repositioning the education sector to meet up with global best practices, innovation and development.

It is a statutory document of the NUC but co-developed with the universities with 30 percent input, where each university will develop its curriculum for senate’s approval to the minimum limit of loads set by senate.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ colloquium on CCMAS, Wednesday, in Abuja, Chris Maiyaki, acting executive secretary of NUC, said CCMAS would shape the nation’s education sector, produce employable graduates and promote global competitiveness.

“The reviewed curriculum is endowed with unique features tailored to meet the evolving demands of the rapidly changing world. It emphasises interdisciplinary learning, soft and critical skills development, entrepreneurship and value creation”, he said.

“Thus, the CCMAS reflects a global perspective that would equip our graduates with the 21st-century knowledge and wherewithal that transcend traditional boundaries.

“We stand on the precipice/threshold of change, and I want to implore each and every one of us to engage wholeheartedly, in the discussions to follow, aimed at paving the way for a successful implementation of the CCMAS, which will take effect from September 2023″, he further said.

Tahir Mamman, minister of education, pledged the commitment of the Federal Government to ensuring that the nation’s education system stays nationally relevant and globally competitive and urged universities yet to complete work on their 30 percent component to do so within the shortest possible time and submit for a review, as the next academic session will soon roll in.

Mamman further encouraged universities to make optimal use of the 30 percent university senate’s input and to ensure that learning outcomes, skills as well as soft skills were acquired, irrespective of the core discipline.

