Subsidy removal: University of Ibadan adopt three-day work week

The University of Ibadan, Oyo State, has adopted a new workweek system, directing staff to work three days a week.

The new work schedule was made known in a statement released by the institution and signed by G.O. Saliu, Registrar and Secretary to Council.

The statement said, “The astronomical increase in the fuel pump price occasioned by the removal of subsidy by the Federal Government has imposed substantial economic difficulties on the generality of Nigerians.

“Salary earners who have to commute to work every working day are faced with an aggravation of the condition, given the attendant hike in the transport fare and cost of living.

“After carefully considering the situation, the University Management recommended a temporary work schedule adjustment for staff members, which Senate at its meeting of Thursday, 03 August 2023 considered and approved.

“Accordingly, staff members are now expected to work on-site for three (3) days in rotation per week, effective Monday, 14 August 2023.

“It should, however, be noted that those on essential duties are exempted from this adjustment.

“It should be further noted that Management will review the arrangement as the situation improves. Meanwhile, staff members are to maintain commitment, open communication, and cooperation towards ensuring free workflow, including working from home where and when necessary.

“In light of the preceding, management seeks the understanding of all Deans, Directors, Heads of Departments and Units towards a smooth implementation of the intervention.”