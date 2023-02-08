University of Ibadan still Nigeria’s best ranked varsity

The University of Ibadan (UI) ranked 1117 in the world, retains its position as the best university in Nigeria, according to the latest Webometrics ranking released recently.

The Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife ranked 1304 in the world, occupies the second spot, displacing the University of Lagos which is 1543 in the world and currently ranked sixth in Nigeria, falling four steps lower, while Covenant University, a private school ranked 1342, ranked the third best in the country

The University of Port Harcourt ranked 1376 in the world is ranked fourth in Nigeria, while the University of Nigeria, Nsukka ranked 1423 in the world is fifth in the country.

The Ladoke Akintola University of Technology ranked 1822 in the world is seventh, and Ahmadu Bello University ranked 1985 in the world occupies the eighth position in Nigeria.

Federal University of Technology Akure ranked 2088, and Landmark University, another private university ranked 2266 in the world occupying the ninth and tenth positions in Nigeria respectively.

The Webometrics university ranking is a ranking system based on the university’s web presence, visibility, and web access. Contrary to the views held by some people.

It is not a ranking of the websites of universities; rather it is a ranking of universities.

Coordinators of the ranking are scientists working at one world-class public research institution with long experience in metrics-guided evaluation.

Webometrics ranking uses both webometric (all missions) and bibliometric (research mission) indicators.

The ranking’s primary objective is to promote open access to the knowledge generated by the university.