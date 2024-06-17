Uzodinma boosts Imo security with donation of combat vehicles to Police

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has donated Armoured Personnel Carriers (APC) and other operational vehicles to the Imo State Police Command to effectively check and combat crimes and criminality in the State.

A press release signed by Oguwike Nwachuku, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Uzodinma, indicated that the governor donated 32 operations vehicles and refurbished 11 Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) in the Command.

Another press release issued by by Henry Okoye, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), said Aboki Danjuma, the Commissioner of Police in the State, had lauded, “Governor Uzodinma for his unwavering onslaught against violent crimes in the State.

“The CP made this known on Sunday, 16/06/2024 during the inspection of 22 refurbished operational vehicles and 8 Amoured personnel carriers (APC) in addition to the 27 the 27 brand new Patrol Vehicles donated to the Command his excellency”.

Governor Uzodimma, however, said that the essence of the vehicles was to enable the operatives to continue in their efforts towards the fight against crime and criminality and security of lives and property in the state, and that making security equipment and facilities functional is vital in the operations of the Police.

According to him, the Government in its wisdom assembled all abandoned Police vehicles in the Command that were littered all over the State and got them refurbished for further use by the Police.

Nothing that the repaired APCs and other vehicles would be deployed to the field for operations as a way to support the Police in their determined efforts to reduce crime and criminality to the barest minimum in the society, the Commissioner of Police, said the vehicles in question were originally procured by the Government and that the same Government led by Governor Uzodimma magnanimously undertook the task to rehabilitate them after they got bad.

This is as he had acknowledged that the vehicles got damaged as a result of over use and that a concerned Governor Uzodimma undertook the task to repair them so that they could be deployed in all areas of the State for the purpose of protecting lives and property as well as fighting crime and criminality.

Danjuma said that the vehicles would be deployed for the purposes they are meant, noting that, “the Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) will monitor their management and use, as the vehicles would definitely be used to ensure reduction in crime rate and criminality in Imo State.”