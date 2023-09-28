US President appoints two Nigerian-American experts as special advisers

Joe Biden, the President of the United States, on Wednesday appointed two Nigerian-American experts as his special advisers.

These two advisers, Osagie Imasogie and Chineye Ogwumike, are part of a group of 12 members on the President’s Advisory Council. This group is focused on engaging with people of African descent living in the United States.

Members of this council will serve for the 2023–2025 term.

According to the statement from the State House, the establishment of the council was aimed at enhancing dialogue between United States officials and the African Diaspora.

Other council members include Silvester Scott Beaman (who will lead the council), Mimi E. Alemayehou, Rosalind Brewer, Viola Davis, Helene D. Gayle, Patrick Hubert Gaspard, C.D. Glin, Almaz Negash, Ham K. Serunjogi, and Kevin Young.

The statement partly reads, “The Council’s members include individuals who have distinguished themselves in government and sports.

“They will provide invaluable guidance to reinforce cultural, social, political, and economic ties between the U.S. and Africa and promote trade, investment, and educational exchanges between the United States and Africa.”

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Chairperson of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), congratulated the two appointees and expressed that their recognition and selection for the 12-member advisory council serve as inspiration for fellow Nigerians and Africans.

According to a statement released on Wednesday by Abdur-Rahman Balogun, the spokesperson for the commission, Dabiri-Erewa, “The nomination of the two great Nigerians into the advisory council is a welcome development.”