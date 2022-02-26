Uromi robbery: Police recover N34m, 4 cars, other items

Operatives of the Edo State Police Command have recovered the sum of N34.5million, four cars, several motorcycles and other items used by armed robbers to raid some banks in Uromi.

Gunmen had on Thursday attacked Unity Bank, Union Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) and Zenith Bank, all located at Market Road, Uromi, the administrative headquarters of Esan North East Local Government Area of the state.

Kongtongs Bello, the police public relations officer of the command, in a statement issued to newsmen in Benin City on Friday night, said police officers in conjunction with local vigilance group and community members got a tip-off that some of the stolen items were hidden in a bush in Ubiaja, Esan South East Local Government area of the State.

“On receipt of the information the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Ubiaja, mobilized police operatives and blocked all the exits from Uromi town. Together with the team, they immediately mobilized to the location and recovered the following vehicles and items.

“One red colour camry car, one ash colour camry car, one dark ash colour corolla car, one Lexus car, two red motorcycles. Two small bags containing women items, one Union Bank Automated Teller Machine (ATM) card and cash sum of N34,510,000,” the statement reads.

Bello, however, did not give information about the arrest of any suspect but assured of the command’s relentless effort to bring the perpetrators to face the full wrath of the law.

Meanwhile, Governor Godwin Obaseki, during an on-the-spot assessment of the scene of the robbery incident with heads of security agencies and other top government functionaries, said the attack was coordinated.

Obaseki, represented by his deputy, Philip Shaibu, appealed to the people of Uromi to go about their normal businesses as the state government has beefed up security and surveillance to ensure peace is restored in the area.

“This attack is a well-organised crime. We have heard from the people and have increased surveillance in the area. We are here on behalf of the governor to find out what happened and know the extent of the damage. We are here on a fact-finding mission and have interacted with bank officials, eye witnesses, traders and people living in the area and seen the level of destruction and damage done.

“I am here with all the security chiefs and have seen the damage and beefed up security in the area. I urge all living in the area to go about their normal businesses.

“We reassure our people of improved security in the area and guarantee their safety. In the next week, people of this area will see government action on the matter”, Obaseki said.