Police rescue kidnapped medical doctor in A/Ibom

The police in Akwa Ibom have rescued a medical doctor, Ekpo Essien who was allegedly kidnapped while on duty at a hospital in Ikot Ekpaw, in Mkpat Enin local government area of the state.

Ekpo’s rescue came less than 24 hours after he was kidnapped and which prompted the state branch of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) to threaten to down tool if he was not rescued.

The public relations officer of the state police command, Macdon Odiko, said in a post on his Facebook page that the medical doctor has since reunited with his family.

Read also: Ogun declares war on kidnappers, Yahoo boys

Odiko added that the command will never rest on its oars in ensuring that the “good people of this state can live in a secured and peaceful environment, especially when a heinous crime has been committed.”

“We are doing our best to be proactive to prevent the commission of crimes, but where we are unable to do so and a crime is committed, we will spare no resources, including personal resources in ensuring that we apprehend perpetrators and bring them to book.

“Ekpo Essien of Cottage Hospital Mkpat Enin is safe, debriefed, and reunited with his lovely family,” he said.