Unregistered motorcycle, tricycle operators get Janunary 2024 deadline in Oyo

The Oyo State Government has issued a marching order to commercial motorcycle and tricycle operators in the state to immediately proceed to enrol with the Oyo State Residents’ Registration Scheme before 31 December, 2023.

Governor of the state, ‘Seyi Makinde, who declared this after the state’s Security Council Meeting, noted that the state has decided to address the menace associated with commercial motorcycle and tricycle operations, with a view to further securing the state.

He added that from the 1st of January, 2024, no unregistered motorcycle or tricycle operator would be allowed to operate in the state.

Governor Makinde declared that all commercial motorcycle and tricycle riders must ensure that they are captured under the state’s registration scheme, with their biometrics, including their names, motorcycle registration number, next of kin and other critical information captured in the scheme.

He equally said that all operators will have reflective jackets, which they must ensure are worn at all times, noting that the state government will be strict with the enforcement of the directive.

The Oyo State Residents’ Registration Scheme began under Omituntun 1.0, with the commercial transport segment already ongoing across close to 50 Centres in motorparks and okada parks in the state.