Wike to ban tricycles, roll out new buses for public transport in Abuja

Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory has disclosed plans to ban commercial tricycle operations and roll out new buses and taxis for public transportation in Abuja.

The Minister said the FCT Administration will roll out the buses and taxis in December to ensure maximum security for residents, explaining that some of the tricycle operators were agents of criminals.

“I know some of you will say, oh! We are struggling. I know they are struggling to have something. I agree, but our interest is to protect our city”, Wike said during a high-level meeting with estate developers in Abuja.

“I will not because you are dying of hunger and allow people to die. I owe a duty to protect the people that are doing genuine businesses in our city,” he added.

The minister explained that a stiff decision was not taken against the tricycle operators because public buses and taxis were not on the roads as alternatives.

“We could not take action without providing an alternative. Now that we have the alternative, we are not afraid to take that action. They should move to the rural areas”, he said.

Wike, further explained that the development would address the problem of “one chance” operators in the FCT, which has become a concerning trend in the nation’s capital in recent times.

The minister assured residents of the FCT that the buses and taxis would be rolled out in the next month.

“I assure you that once the buses and taxis are on the road, the problem of “one chance” will be a thing of the past.

“However, if you make the mistake of going to enter a taxi and a bus that is not your own, it is your problem. The buses and taxis will ply the routes of Maitama, Asokoro and other parts of the city,” he said.