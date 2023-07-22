University of Lagos increases obligatory fees for undergraduate students

The management of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has announced an upward review of the obligatory fees for new and returning undergraduate students.

According to information made available to BusinessDay by Adejoke Alaga-Ibraheem, head of the communication unit at UNILAG, the adjusted fees payment will take effect from first semester, 2023/2024 academic session.

In the new payment structure, students in non-laboratory courses are to pay a total sum of N100,750, students offering laboratory courses are to pay a total sum of N140,250, while medical students will pay a total sum of N190,250.

Meanwhile, utility charges of N20, 000 is to be paid by all undergraduate students. Convocation Fee of N30, 000 is to be paid by all final year students.

While charges for field trip where such is a mandatory requirement of the course of study will be determined as the need arises.

Prior to the increase, returning undergraduate students on the campus had been between N26,000 and about N76,000, depending on the courses of study and the level of the students.

“After careful deliberations with its stakeholders; students, parents/guardians, staff unions, alumni among others, the University of Lagos (UNILAG) management has reviewed the obligatory fees, mandatory charges for an academic session/year of new and returning undergraduate students of the university,” Alaga-Ibraheem said in the statement.

“It is in view of the prevailing economic realities and the need for the university to be able to meet its obligations to its students, staff, and municipal service providers among others.”

The management however, explained that it had not increased its fees for years, and seek for public understanding as it seeks ways to service students and stakeholders better.

“It is also pertinent to note that the university has not increased its obligatory fees in recent years. Management, therefore, seeks the kind understanding and support of students and other stakeholders with the assurance of its commitment towards ensuring that students get the best learning experience,” the management noted.

The UNILAG management however promised to assist genuine indigent” students survive through those measures.