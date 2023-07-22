Unity Schools hike fees by 122% on FG’s directive

The management of Unity Schools across the federation has increased the school fees of new students to N100,000 on the directive of the Federal Ministry of Education.

The office of the director of the senior secondary education department of the ministry disclosed this through a memo with reference number ADF/120/DSSE/I, dated May 25, 2023, and addressed to all principals of federal unity colleges.

According to the circular titled, “Approved fees/ charges for Federal Unity Colleges (1st Term) for new students,” signed by Binta Abdulkadir, the director of senior secondary education, new students are expected to part with N100,000 instead of the previous N45,000.

“The latest fees/charge increment will affect virtually all aspects and activities of the school, including tuition and boarding fees, uniform, textbooks, deposit, exercise books, prospectus, caution fee, ID card, stationery, clubs and societies, sports, extra lesson, insurance, et al.

“Please be informed that the ministry has approved only the under-listed fees and charges for all unity colleges,” the ministry said in the circular.

A breakdown of the new fees are as follows; boarding fee-N30,000; uniform fee-N25,000; text books deposit-N15,000; exercise books-N5,000; prospectus-N1,000; caution fee- N1,000; ID card-N1,000; stationery-N1,000; clubs and societies-N1,000; sports-N1,000; medical-N2,000; vocational-N1,000; utilities-N2,000; security-N1,000; website/e-result/ICT-N3,000; skool media- N3,000; extra lesson-N2,000, and insurance-N5,000.