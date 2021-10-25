University of Delaware Horn entrepreneurship Diamond Challenge 2022 begins

For four consecutive years running, TedPrime Hub is proud to partner with the University of Delaware Horn Entrepreneurship based in Delaware, USA for the annual Diamond Challenge competition as Horn Entrepreneurship announces Diamond Challenge 2022 launched on September 10, 2021.

The Diamond Challenge is a top-rated global high school entrepreneurship competition that provides opportunities for high school students to compete for $100,000 in cash and awards that may be used to support their entrepreneurial endeavors or to pursue higher education.

The Diamond Challenge is for any teen from any location with an idea. Top teams are awarded follow-on funding and receive an invitation to the global Diamond Challenge semifinal round, hosted during the Diamond Challenge Summit in April, the culmination of the year-long experience.

Local winners will have the opportunity to compete with teams from other countries around the world.

“Our pitch event partners fuel the impact and global reach of Diamond Challenge,” said Rachel Strauss, Horn Youth’s Assistant Director.

“They serve as entrepreneurship education catalysts, transforming local ecosystems and student lives throughout the year-long experience. I am grateful for their incredible commitment to igniting the next generation’s success.”

Read also: Entrepreneurship the way forward for Nigerian graduates- Adebisi

Speaking on this year’s edition, the TedPrime Hub Nigeria Operations Lead, Olalekan Adeeko said “ At TedPrime Hub, it is always in our best interest to drive disruptive learning and innovation with world’s best practices.

As a result of our partnership with Diamond Challenge, we foster learning through entrepreneurship, technology, and global citizenship amongst teachers and students in Nigeria and Africa.

Previous winning schools that had represented Nigeria as regional semifinalists in the Social Innovation track are Abeokuta Grammar School, Ogun State, Caleb British International School Lagos, and George Green Baptist College Oyo State.

The Global Partnerships Lead of the organization, Ayodele Odeogbola, affirmed that TedPrime Hub’s partnership with the University of Delaware Horn Entrepreneurship’s Diamond Challenge in the United States is constantly increasing the awareness of entrepreneurship education across schools in Nigeria as a way to drive economic impact and skilled workforces for the next decade.

High school students can participate free of charge by forming teams of two to four and registering with their teachers’ guidance as advisors at www.diamondchallenge.org/tedprimehub.