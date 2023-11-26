United Airlines blames diversion of Abuja-bound flight to Asaba on bad weather

United Airlines has blamed the diversion of one of its flights which was headed for Abuja on Sunday but ended up in Asaba on bad weather.

Achilleus-Chud Uchegbe, Head of Corporate Communications, United Nigeria Airlines, made the clarification to BusinessDay after reports on social media claimed the airline’s pilot was given a wrong flight plan.

Uchegbe said the information being portrayed on social media was false.

BusinessDay’s checks show that the plane landed and cabin crew didn’t update passengers.

On Sunday, one of the travellers with the name Peacock and tweeter handle @dawisu stated that “We departed Lagos about an hour ago on @flyunitedng to Abuja and upon arrival, the cabin crew confidently announced that we’ve arrived Abuja only for us to realise we landed in Asaba. Apparently, our pilot was given wrong flight plan from Lagos.”

The statement has since generated various comments on social media, blaming the airline for not doing due diligence.thanks!