Uninterrupted power supply takes off in Ibadan

Ogun, Oyo, Ibadan, Osun and Kwara region would be affected by the power outage

The 11 Megawatts Ibadan Hybrid Power Project commissioned by Governor Seyi Makinde early in December, has taken off , Dotun Oyelade, the commissioner for information and orientation has disclosed.

Oyelade in a statement stated that the whole of the Oyo State Secretariat and its environs, covering all Ministries, Departments and Agencies including the Secretariat Clinic, the State House of Assembly and the Governor’s office, have started to experience uninterrupted power supply.

According to him, this development is a fulfilment of Makinde’s promise to commence the process of power independence for the State.

Read also: LG donates N18m solar-powered borehole to community in Ibadan

“The first phase of the project according to the statement is a 5MW integrated power plant consisting of solar power and natural gas.

He adddled that the next phase will extend uninterrupted power supply to other critical arms of government including selected schools, Adeoyo and Ring road Hospitals, the High Court complex and Adamasingba Stadium, among others.

The Commissioner said that the State Government through the Ministry of Energy in partnership with a private energy conglomerate under a structured Build Own Operate and Transfer (BOOT) model is undertaking the power project.

Share