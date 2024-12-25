New agric permanent secretary pledges to drive renewed hope agenda

Marcus Olaniyi Ogunbiyi has resumed office as Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, with a promise to actualise the food security components of the Renewed Hope agenda of the President Bola Tinubu administration.

Ogunbiyi resumed on Tuesday, December 2024, following the recent deployment of Permanent Secretaries to man various ministries by the office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (HOCSF).

Speaking during the handover ceremony at the Ministry’s Conference Room, the new permanent secretary thanked the ministers and staff of the ministry for the warm reception accorded him on his arrival and pledged to drive the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu geared towards achieving food and nutrition security as well as enhance the economic growth of the country.

Ogunbiyi stated that the agriculture sector is among the top four priority areas of the agenda of the present administration in terms food security, job creation, poverty alleviation and economic growth.

“It is a homecoming, with a PhD in agricultural engineering, an open door policy and a wealth of knowledge, we will take the Agric sector to higher and higher level,” he said.

He tasked the directors on the need to support the ministers to achieve their mandate in the ministry, which is to achieve food sufficiency and boost the economy.

In his remarks, the outgoing Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Temitope Peter Fashedemi thanked the management and staff for the support given to him over the period he was in the ministry and appealed for equal support to be accorded to the new permanent secretary.

