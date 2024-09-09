LG donates N18m solar-powered borehole to community in Ibadan

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility, LG, a leading innovator in consumer electronics and sustainable solutions, has donated a solar-powered borehole water system to Agbaakin community in Ibadan North East Local Government area of Oyo State.

The borehole project, which cost N18 million, is set to address a critical need for a reliable source of clean water while simultaneously enhancing the quality of life for the community.

The Agba-Akin community, situated in the heart of Ibadan, has long faced challenges in accessing clean and safe drinking water.

Recognising the urgent need to alleviate this issue, LG Electronics has taken the initiative to provide a sustainable solution that harnesses the power of solar energy.

The donation of the solar-powered borehole is part of LG’s broader commitment to corporate social responsibility, focusing on sustainable development and community empowerment. By harnessing solar energy, this project not only provides clean water but also promotes the use of renewable energy, aligning with global efforts to combat climate change.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, Hari Elluru, head, corporate marketing, LG Electronics Nigeria, said: “At LG, we are dedicated to making a positive impact in the communities we serve. Access to clean water is a basic human right, and we are proud to support the Ibadan community with this solar-powered borehole. This project reflects our commitment to sustainable solutions that improve lives and foster development.”

“Three years ago, we opened a free laundry centre in Ibadan to cater for the washing needs of the people. The free laundry centre is equipped with state-of-the-art, hygienic facilities, and is operated free of charge to end-users. This initiative demonstrates LG’s commitment to sustainability and inclusive growth in Nigeria, aligning with their philosophy of understanding customers and offering optimal solutions to improve their lives.”

At the commissioning was Wasiu Olatubisun, commissioner of information, culture and tourism, Oyo State, who was the special guest of honour. He expressed elation and commended LG Electronics for its dedication to community development in Nigeria.

While saying that the Oyo state government would continue to provide a conducive environment for businesses to thrive, he urged the company to reach out to more communities in the state.

He urged the community members to take proper care of the project and emphasised the importance of sustainable solutions for long-term benefits

Olatubosun stated, “I commend LG Electronics for their dedication to community development in Nigeria, and I am particularly delighted that they have chosen to bring this project to Ibadan, Oyo State. We hope this gesture inspires more sustainable initiatives, reaching communities in dire need of clean water and benefiting both the environment and its people.”

The solar-powered borehole is expected to provide the Ibadan community with a consistent and safe water supply, crucial for health, hygiene, and daily living. This initiative is expected to significantly reduce the burden on residents, particularly women and children, who often travel long distances to fetch water.