Unilever staff, partners donate waste bins to Lagos school

Employees of Unilever Nigeria in partnership with Wecyclers and Food & Beverage Recycling Alliance (FBRA) have cleaned up and donated waste bins to Obele Nursery and Primary School, Surulere, Lagos.

The donation was to mark World Clean-Up Day 2023, enhance cleanliness and environmental sustainability. It was also to encourage the pupils to embrace good hygiene practice by keeping their surroundings clean through proper waste disposal.

Godfrey Adejumoh, head of corporate affairs and sustainable business, Unilever, speaking on the initiative, said: “The World Clean-Up Day is a global initiative that brings together people from all walks of life to clean up their communities. In line with the 2023 theme “Embody Unity,” Unilever Nigeria employees worked with partners to make the day remarkable for the pupils and teachers of Obele Nursery and Primary School by helping to clean up their premises.”

On the importance of the exercise, Folake Ogundipe the national finance director, Unilever Nigeria, said, “The significance of the celebration of World Clean-Up Day is to enlighten people on proper waste management practices and how to turn waste into wealth. More importantly, this commemoration aligns with the purpose of Unilever Nigeria as a company.”

Read also: Unilever Nigeria records 24% turnover growth

On her part, Esther Chibuenyin-Fagbo, head, human resources and partnerships, said, “We care about our world, the environment, and the people. What we are doing aligns with Unilever’s core pillars of; improving the health of the planet, improving people’s health, confidence, and wellbeing, and contributing to a fairer, more socially inclusive world.”

Emphasising the purpose of sensitising the people about waste recycling and turning waste into wealth, Chibuenyin-Fagbo said, “All they need to do is to collect their recyclables- plastic, paper, cans, cardboard, and bottles. Take them to any of Wecyclers recycling hubs around them in exchange for cash.”

“As a company, we have been in partnership with Unilever Nigeria since 2014. We have developed a kiosk system in 17 locations where you can drop off your recyclables and get cash incentives, “she added.

Nnabuenyi Obianuju, head teacher of the school, commended Unilever for the clean-up exercise which she considered a noble gesture.