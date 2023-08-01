Unilever Nigeria records 24% turnover growth

Unilever Nigeria plc has recorded turnover of N54.2 billion in the first half of 2023 (January to June), representing a 24 percent growth compared to N43.8 billion recorded in the corresponding period in 2022.

In its unaudited interim report just released, the company recorded a gross profit of N13.1 billion in the period under review – which is a eight percent drop when compared to N14.2 billion reported within the same period last year.

The result showed a profit for the year from continuing operations of N2.8 billion for the period ended June 30, 2023 against last year’s N1.9 billion, representing a 45 percent increase.

Read also: Korean automaker records over 7m units’ sales of Kia Sportage at 30th edition

Tim Kleinebenne, managing director, Unilever Nigeria, commenting on the result, said: “Unilever Nigeria remains focused on the delivery of its 4G growth model of competitive, consistent, profitable, and responsible growth. Unilever is pleased with its performance progress riding on the pillars of operational efficiency, cost optimization, purposeful brands and increasing market share across key categories,”

“Unilever Nigeria will continue to strengthen its operations in the country to meet citizen’s needs in health and hygiene needs through our brands and products.” He added.

As one of the oldest manufacturing companies in Nigeria, Unilever Nigeria is committed to ensuring continuous socioeconomic impact and investment in Nigeria through its brands and operations.