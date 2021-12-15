Unilever Nigeria trains logistics partners on safe driving and safety

As the federal government of Nigeria intensifies its road safety campaign across the country, Unilever Nigeria Plc. has restated its commitment to supporting the drive of the government by enhancing its capacity building programme for transporters across its supply chain.

As an incentive for strict adherence to safety protocols, the company recently recognized and rewarded some of its independent transporters and drivers at a ceremony held at its Agbara Mega Distribution Centre.

“The theme for this year’s training is ‘Shine your eyes, Stay Alive’. We have sustained this programme over the years because we appreciate the importance of safety and efficiency within our supply chain. Our independent transporters and other logistics partners regularly go through these trainings to improve operational efficiency as they get familiarised with new developments that support best practices and incorporate impactful use of technology in the industry,” said Tobi Adeniyi, the Go-to-Market Supply Chain Director, Unilever Nigeria, at the three-day capacity building programme leading to the award ceremony.

According to Adeniyi, Unilever will not relent in its effort at ensuring the safety of both humans and goods across its supply chain and reiterated the company’s commitment to the safety, continuous improvement and enlightenment of all its transport partners who distribute its products nationwide.

Accordingly, he states that the company’s yearly refresher courses for transporters and drivers across its supply chain to keep them up to date on current trends in supply delivery and road safety protocols, will be maintained as part of its core social responsibility.

This year’s training includes a comprehensive defensive-driving session which was facilitated by officers of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and the police training on cargo security. The participants also benefited from health talks from medical experts in addition to free medical checkups for all the participants.

Rachael Ezembakwe, the Safety, Health and Environment Manager Ghana-Nigeria, Unilever Nigeria Plc., said Unilever will always appreciate the efforts and commitment of its logistics partners to maintain the safety standards laid down by the regulatory agencies and the Unilever general guideline for safe transportation.

"This high level of professionalism has contributed to the success and growth of our company and that is why we are rewarding you today and we say thank you for a job well done," she stated.