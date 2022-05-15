UNILAG professor, Ope-Davis, wins visiting professorship position in Germany

‘Tunde Ope-Davies, director, Centre for Digital Humanities, University of Lagos (CEDHUL), has won another visiting professorship fellowship awarded by the Alexander von Humboldt Foundation, Germany.

The award, tenable at the University of Hamburg, Germany will enable the professor to conduct a research project on Digital Political Multilingualism in Nigeria.

Read also: Here are 3 key employability skills fresh graduates must have

This study will contribute to his ongoing national project on the use of digital technologies in Nigeria’s democracy.

Sponsored by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), the visiting research fellowship was awarded under the aegis of the Alexander von Humboldt Foundation’s Alumni Sponsorship and Network programmes supported by the Federal Republic of Germany.