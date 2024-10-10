UNICEF donates $69,000 response kits to contain cholera in Borno

…as over 450 cases reported

The United Nations Children’s Education Fund (UNICEF) has donated emergency response kits worth $69,000 to Borno State Government following the recent outbreak of Cholera disease in the State.

Presenting the items in Maiduguri, Rownak Khan, Deputy Representative of UNICEF Nigeria, said that the UNICEF is committed toassisting Nigeria and Borno State to prevent and protect victims of cholera disease.

BusinessDay reports that the outbreak, which was declared on October 4th, 2024, had affected four Local Government areas, including MMC, Jere, Konduga, Mafa, and Monguno, with over 450 suspected cases reported.

Semphasised ed that UNICEF had been actively involved in the response efforts, providing critical support in risk communication, hygiene promotion, safe water supply, cholera vaccination, and case management services.

“I’m very pleased to announce that I’m handing over 30 Acute Water Diarrhoea (90 units), and 50 beds to the Borno State Government. We will be working hand in hand as we progress and continue our support. In terms of monetary, it is valued at 69,075 US Dollar which is equivalent of 113, 284, 213.60 Million Naira.

“This Oral Cholera vaccine that came. It was a joint effort between the Government and the Partner. So UNICEF is one of the partners. We also have other partners who also put a lot of effort to bring Cholera vaccine to Nigeria.

‘Meanwhile, as you rightly mentioned, we have now delivered 300,000 dosages of Cholera vaccine and those vaccines have already been administered, or like, you know, it’s an oral vaccine, so they were put in mouth. Now we are also bringing other additional doses. As I was coming here, I also came to know that some additional doses of about 600,000 are also coming.

“So I don’t have all the details, but 500,000, half a million people will be reached through this interventions”, she said.

Responding, Abubakar Hassan, Special Adviser to the Borno State Governor on Health, appreciated UNICEF for the donation saying, “Today, the fourth day, UNICEF has already mobilised and has procured and donated essential components of case management, totalling more than 113 million Naira at today’s rate. Borno State Government has found in UNICEF a strong, reliable and ever cooperative partner.”

The Government also acknowledged the long-standing cordial working relationship with UNICEF, which has spanned over a decade.

The State Government assured that these donations would be judiciously used to boost case management and save lives.

