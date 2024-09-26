UNICEF says immunisation will save 2.3m Nigerian children from diseases

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has said that the immunisation will save 2.3 million Nigeria’s children that are yet to take any single dose from suffering from preventable diseases.

Celine Lafoucriere, Chief of UNICEF Field Office for Southwest States, stated this in Lagos State at a two-day media dialogue to enhance routine immunisation and to reduce prevalence of zero-dose children.

Lafoucriere, who said the statistics was from the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics (NBS), said the programme was organised in collaboration with Lagos State Primary Healthcare Board (LSPHCB).

The programme with the theme,” Achieving the Health Sector SDGs for over two million children at risk of death in Nigeria’, was for media in Southwest and Edo States.

Lafoucriere said the children who are yet to receive any dose are called zero-dose and are mostly located in marginalised and hard-to-reach areas.

While noting that vaccines remain central to children’s health, and fundamental rights, she added that it was fundamental in improving health outcomes and reducing inequality.

She submitted that to address the challenge in Nigeria, UNICEF, together with Governments and other value partners, has prioritised 100 Local Government Areas in 18 States with the highest concentrations of zero-dose children.

According to her, it is unfortunate and very sad news that we are still having very pressing challenges in Nigeria with 2.3 million children still haven’t received vaccine at all.

“They are mostly in marginalised and hard-to-reach areas. Vaccines remain central to their health and a fundamental right of every child and remain fundamental in improving health outcomes and reducing inequality.

“To address this in Nigeria, UNICEF, together with the Governments and the value partners like yourself have prioritised 100 LGAs in 18 States with the highest concentrations of those zero-dose children that need us right now and in collaboration with you, the media, UNICEF now need to join hands to accelerate the rate of immunisations in Nigeria.

She posited that the organisation was working to ensure that each year it increases the rates of vaccinated children by 50% and a growth rate of 30% more vaccinated children by the year 2025.

“That cannot be done without you and we count on you to join hands with us today and make sure that we can leverage your influence.

“Your influence is very important and you can catalyze actions and you can share success with us, and, by working collectively we can build a resilience health system that is capable of reaching every child without leaving anyone behind, no matter where they live to ensure that no child in Nigeria is suffering from preventable diseases”, she stated.