UNICEF says 190,000 children in detention, lack access to non-custodial services

United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) claims that there are over 190,000 children that are held on trial in the last five years across facilities in the Country.

The International Agency however advocates justice to ensure that all children, irrespective of their background and status, are served within sound justice system in the interest of law and international norms and standards.

Tushar Rane, the UNICEF Chief of Maiduguri Field Office, during a day workshop with the theme, “Reimagine Justice For Children Agenda”, organized by the United Nations Children’s Fund in collaboration with Borno State Government held in Maiduguri on Wednesday.

He said that the meeting aimed at promoting an inclusive justice system, where cases involving children matter to safeguard the rights and wellbeing of children, saying the move for improved justice system for children is also critical for the security and development framework of the Country.

He said over 70% of children in detention were held at pre-trial status often lack access to diversion and non-custodial services and possible re-integration.

UNICEF noted that an efficient juvenile justice for children conflicts with the law, would guarantee age-appropriate services for children recognized or alleged to have committed crimes, especially for diversion and community-based re-integration programmes.

“Borno State can save the future generation and cut-off the risk of associated children misused in crimes and conflict situation”, he said.

He stated that the meeting signalled a renewed efforts of stakeholders coming together to enhance synergy and coordination to improve capacities, information sharing to ensure access to justice for child survivors of violence, especially sexual violence and as a result end the impunity enjoyed by perpetrators of violence against children.

He added that “Borno State Child Protection Law (CPL) provides a comprehensive legal framework of the protection of vulnerable children. The challenge for this august gathering is to develop initiatives and reforms that will indeed enforce the letters of the law by establishing institutions created by the CPL including family courts, specialised police unit, diversion and special correctional centres for children. Implementation of these structures remains challenging.”

The UNICEF is committed to contributing to support the state government in the implementation of the ‘reimagine Justice for Children agenda which seeks principally to protect children from detention, ensure every child h survivor has access to justice in a timely manner”, he said.

Also speaking, Abdullahi Hauwa, State Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General, reiterated Government positions to ensuring that everybody in the State, including children have access to justice.

“We want to have a proper juvenile justice system in which our children in the State will be having access to justice in a less difficult manner.

“Justice and good governance go hands hand in hand and when there is good governance so you can’t take away Justice in the equation. This is all about restructuring and rebuilding our justice system with emphasis to justice for our children and society at large”, he noted.